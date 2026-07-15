Stephen King slams Trump as president boasts about ‘donating salary’

Stephen King is one of Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics , and he’s hitting out again at the president’s crypto earnings – and playing down the fact he donates his salary.

Trump has previously bragged about claiming to be “the only President” to have donated his salary – $400,000 annually.

However, it was recently revealed that Trump generated nearly $1.2 billion from his cryptocurrency businesses last year.

Trump disclosed over $500 million in earnings from World Liberty Financial crypto venture, including “governance tokens,” according to an Office of Government Ethics filing, while another firm, CIC Digital LLC, brought in more than $600 million from sales of Trump-branded “meme” coins featuring his image.

Both the tokens and the coins have plunged in value since the sales.

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.

King pointed out as much in a new exchange on Twitter/X.

King was responding to Dinesh D'Souza who wrote: "Despite barely any media coverage, @POTUS has consistently donated his entire $400,000 annual presidential salary. Trump deserves credit for this."

"Big whoop. Other presidents have done it, and he's made a couple of billion on crypto," King said.

It’s the latest case of King taking issue with the actions of the president 0 including everything from creepy AI-generated images of Trump as a taco, in reference to the president getting the nickname ' Taco Trump' , to constantly posting jibes at the president.

He also recently took issue with Trump over the president’s comments on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool .

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help

raise this article through the indy100 rankings.