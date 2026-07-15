Trump’s latest golden update to White House spotted online

US president Donald Trump’s love of gold is well-documented, what with his update to the Presidential Walk of Fame, a “golden gift to the White House” being revealed last month (which was seemingly AI-generated), and his “gold card” visa offer.

And now, eagle-eyed social media users have noticed yet more gold has been added to the fireplace in the Oval Office, with two seals visible on Tuesday, when Trump sat down with Iraq’s prime minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Images of the 80-year-old with King Charles on 28 April show no seals on the fireplace, but come a meeting with Mark Rutte, secretary general of Nato, on 24 June, the two circular additions can be seen on that particular section of the Oval Office.

After Daily Mail White House correspondent Jon Michael Raasch compared images of Trump with al-Zaidi and the King to highlight the update, the latest piece of gold added to the White House was met with considerable criticism.

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said Trump “is a poor man’s idea of a rich man”:

“Just plain weird,” tweeted The Atlantic journalist Tom Nichols:

HuffPost White House correspondent wrote sarcastically: “They totally pull the room together”:

One account tweeted that “it looks like he hung the WWF Championship belt over the fireplace”:

The latest golden addition to the Oval Office comes after a tube of Krazy Glue – a brand of superglue – was spotted on a desk in the room on Monday, when he signed a new executive order.

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