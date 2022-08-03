In court today, the attorney representing Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims revealed that Alex Jones' attorney accidentally sent two years worth of the conspiracy theorist's text messages to him.

Mark Bankston, the attorney representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was killed in the shooting, dropped the dramatic revelation on Wednesday morning.

Bankston asked Jones, 51, if he "knew how an iPhone works" and knew what it meant "if the [text] messages are blue".

After confirming his knowledge, Jones, the founder of the far-right conspiracy theory websiteInfoWars, was informed his attorney had accidentally sent text messages from his phone to Bankston's.

"Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago - 12 days ago - your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you've sent for the past two years and, when informed, did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protected in any way and as of two days ago it fell free and clear into my position and that is how I know you lied to me." Bankston said.

With his mouth slight agape, Jones sat on the stand looking stunned as the reality of the information hit the rest of the courtroom.

Previously, Jones claimed he could not find any text messages related to the Sandy Hook shooting on his cell phone.

Jones is being sued by Heslin and Lewis for defamation.

After the 2012 shooting, Jones told followers of his that the Sandy Hook shooting was a government hoax and the families were actors in the plot. He claimed the deadly shooting was a 'false flag' operation to take guns away from Americans.

Back in the courtroom, Jones defended himself saying he never lied under oath, at least not intentionally.

In a deposition, Jones testified he had used the 'search' function in an iPhone to see if any text messages regarding Sandy Hook came up but said there were none.

However, the revelation from Bankston contradicts Jones' previous statements.

"I had several different phones with this number", Jones claimed. "That's why you got it!"

"No Mr. Jones, that's not why I got it," Bankston replied.

"My lawyer sent it to you, but I'm hiding it- OK", Jones said sarcastically.





