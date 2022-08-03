Alex Jones says InfoWars is a Christian 'self-help' show

Alex Jones had a tough day at his Sandy Hook defamation trial, and even tried to defend his show InfoWars, by saying it's pivoting into a Christian 'self-help' platform.

“Now, I mainly talk about philosophy .. and the show’s gotten more Christian, because I’m Christian," he pleaded, knowing he could be facing a bill of up to $150m in damages.

"I’m moving more towards doing a self-help, life experience-type show than a political show."

Jones has repeatedly claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

