Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy to assist with his Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones has admitted he's filed for bankruptcy to help him in his Sandy Hook lawsuit.

His appeal bond will now reportedly be half of his net worth, allowing him to continue hosting InfoWars, and drag the case out for 'years' with appeals.

Parents of 6-year-old victim, Jesse Lewis, are suing Jones for claiming the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

Jones' defence is that he's never explicitly named anyone, and that he regularly reports on current events.

