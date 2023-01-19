Amazon's massive change has wound shoppers up

E-commerce giant Amazon decided to discontinue its charity donation program, AmazonSmile, amid massive layoffs and cost-cutting measures.

But now, shoppers who have utilized AmazonSmile are not pleased, noting that the program actually made an impact.

Through the program, the company would donate a small percentage of eligible purchases on the site to a customer's charity of choice.

According to AmazonSmile's website, the company said it had donated around $400m to US charities since the program was launched in 2013.

Charities that were a part of the initiative will still receive donations until February 20. They will also get a one-time donation amounting to the equivalent of three months' worth of donations when the program is done.

"With so many eligible organizations -- more than 1 million globally -- our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin," Amazon wrote in a statement on their website.

People took to social media to voice their disappointment in the company removing the program. They believe it's made a tremendous impact in helping their chosen charities get the funding they deserve.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Sad that AmazonSmile is shutting down next month. I've generated almost $1000 for charity through using it."

"Hey @amazon, the fact that you are getting rid of #amazon smile is one more reason to spend my money elsewhere. You call it spread too thin, but I say it reaches thousands of organizations that no one hears about. I hope you reconsider," another added.

A third wrote: "Amazon Smile shutting down is extremely disappointing. Not because of what it raised for any individual charity - most donations were modest - but the fact that Amazon will now hand-pick charities that align w/ corporate interests, gatekeeping millions of worthy charities."

Crouton & Friends, an Equine sanctuary nonprofit, also took to Twitter, noting that AmazonSmile "made a huge difference."

"I can tell you as an animal, not for profit, it made a huge difference to us...," they tweeted alongside a screenshot image of their charity and how they received over $9,300 in November 2022.

Amazon further shared that they are still committed to making "meaningful change," such as creating "affordable housing" and giving access to "computer science education" for students in impoverished communities.

Indy100 reached out to Amazon for comment.

