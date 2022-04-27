A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp's legal team was bizarrely quizzed about muffins by the Amber Heard's lawyer.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife for $50m after her 2018 piece for The Washington Post insinuated that Depp had abused her. The article was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

On Tuesday (April 26), Dr Shannon Curry took to the stand to "condense 25 pages" of evaluation surrounding Heard's personality. She explained that she met Heard on "two separate dates" and spent 12 hours together. Dr Curry revealed, “the result of Ms Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses – borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder”.



Things took a bizarre turn when Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft questioned her about her husband buying muffins. The exchange prompted Dr Curry to say she wanted to “stop talking about muffins."

Attorney Bredehoft suggested that the psychologist was "so excited" to participate in the case that she told her husband to go and get muffins – despite the "highly confidential" nature.

“That is not accurate,” Dr Curry responded.

Bredehoft reiterated that Dr Curry had told her husband that she would be meeting Heard, which Dr Curry rejected.

“You said you brought muffins from your husband, and you gave those to Ms Heard, correct?” Ms Bredehoft asked.

“May I clarify what occurred so that we can stop talking about the muffins?” Dr Curry said. “What happened was that I was getting ready that morning, I frequently bring muffins to the office.

“My husband did happen to know that there was going to be a celebrity client coming in because on the morning that that occurs, which often occurs, we have to actually clear the office and move the staff to the other office.”

“So yes, on the one hand, he was aware of that. I was getting ready, I asked him to go to the bakery near our house and pick up the muffins for me because I was running late – he often has to do that because I often do run late,” Dr Curry said.

“He brought the muffins back to the house, I brought them into the office, Ms Heard and I enjoyed the muffins together.”

“I think I made a comment to her along the lines of ‘my husband got these for us today’, meaning he purchased the muffins we are now enjoying them because of him,” she added.

Just as the courtroom thought the muffin conversation was over, Bredehoft later asked Dr Curry: “Why did your husband get the muffins for Amber Heard?”

“He did not get the muffins for Amber Heard,” she responded with a chuckle.

“He knew you had a high-profile client and you were preparing for a very long time and you asked him to pick up the muffins, correct?” Bredehoft asked.

“I asked him to pick up the muffins for me, yes,” Dr Curry said.

The trial is expected to last a total of six weeks. The trial in Depp's suit began on 11 April.

