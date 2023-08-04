Andrew Tate has posted a message on social media after being released from house arrest.

The controversial influencer has now been placed under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure, as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking.

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The pair were arrested in December and were charged in June with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, with seven women alleged to have been targeted. They both deny the charges.

Posting on Twitter, Tate said: “After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15million euro of asset seizures. After an inditement based on nothing.

“The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania.”

He added: “Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah.”

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2.”

