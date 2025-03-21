Andrew Tate hits out at Ashley Walters over Adolescence in fiery post

Andrew Tate has criticised Ashley Walters after the actor spoke out on why boys should be encouraged to speak about their feelings after starring in the Netflix series Adolescence.

The crime drama has received widespread acclaim because its premise, which revolves around a 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of stabbing his female classmate to death, raises important questions about controversial influencers and the impact their movements have on teenaged boys.

Stephen Graham stars in Adolescence, which he co-created with Jack Thorne.

The cast also includes Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley and Amélie Pease.

The series contextualises the crime by involving contemporary debates around school bullying, social media, incel subculture and the manosphere, a collection of websites and forums promoting misogyny.

One figure within the monosphere is self-described misogynist Andrew Tate, the influencer who was charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women in Romania along with his brother Tristan. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Tate has criticised Walters. The Top Boy star recently gave an interview on 'redefining masculinity in the age of Andrew Tate' for the publication The Female Lead which has evidently struck a nerve.

“I think one of the great things we can do as men is to set the example that to be vulnerable is OK,” he said. “We’re talking about influences. We’re talking about the Andrew Tates and whatever influencing young men; we can influence young men just the same.”

Tate responded on X (formerly Twitter) and, referring to Walters’ stage name for his music career, he said: “Super disappointed Asher D sold out with bullshit that I cause stabbing as if I don’t preach the total opposite.

“Especially with a past like his.

“Everyone sells their soul in the entertainment industry or you don’t get the acting jobs.

“He knows it’s bullshit. Coulda stood on business but was afraid of backlash.

“Guess he isn’t so solid after all.”

Tate’s disapproval can only mean good things regarding the show's impact thus far. The creators have been invited to parliament to discuss online safety as MPs are keen to discuss the themes that centre on a young boy who becomes influenced by incel culture.

Both Graham and Thorne have also expressed their wish for the series to be shown in schools and parliament to spark conversations on how to protect children.

