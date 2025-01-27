A startling new study has revealed Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson are among the most trusted influencers among Gen Z men.

The findings, from the polling company Craft, are part of a Channel 4 report into the attitudes of Gen Z, the cohort who are between 13-27 years of age. The report, titled Gen Z: trends, truth and trust, will be published at a Royal Television Society event on Thursday and were based on a sample of 3,000 adults of all ages.

Tate is a controversial figure who has gained a significant following for his views on topics like masculinity, women, relationships and success. Many of his statements have been criticised for being misogynistic and for promoting toxic masculinity.

Peterson is also a divisive figure who has accumulated a large following of young men through social media. The psychologist, author and media commentator rose to widespread notoriety in the late 2010s for his views on cultural and political issues, with his stance often characterised as conservative.

However, both Tate and Peterson are trusted by 42 per cent of men, according to the study. One 25-year-old man from Cornwall said he felt “targeted” because he was a “regular straight white man who has had a cultural advantage in the past. It’s swinging back the other way, to a point where we potentially risk discriminating against us in favour of people in minority groups”.

With regard to gender diversity in particular, 45 per cent of male respondents aged 13-27 said, “we have gone so far in promoting women’s equality that we are discriminating against men”.

The study also found that 52 per cent of Gen Z said they believed the UK would be a “better place if a strong leader was in charge who does not have to bother with parliament and elections,” evoking a dictatorship.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, commented on the data by stating that the data shows Gen Z are simultaneously the most authoritarian and liberal generation, The Times reports.

“They are media savvy, switched on and smart, but have been exposed to the full force of the polarising, confusing and sometimes wilfully misleading nature of social media since they were born,” she said.

“There is clear evidence of disengagement from democracy — fuelled by the online pied pipers who wilfully subvert truths — and a growing gender divide that should concern us all.”

