Sadiq Khan launches anti-misogyny campaign urging men to call out their friends

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is launching a campaign alongside Crystal Palace Football Club to tackle violence against women.

The campaign titled "Have a word with yourself, then your mates", urges men to call out their friends being misogynistic or acting inappropriately.

"I need to speak directly to men and boys about an issue of immense importance – a matter of life and death," Sadiq said on the launch. "It must unsettle us all – and force us to take a long hard look at ourselves."

