Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 can be used as hearing aid in UK after software update

People in the UK will now be able to use their Apple AirPods Pro as hearing aids.

A free software update to the AirPods Pro 2, the most recent version of Apple’s earphones, has been launched that enables users to boost sounds around them when using their AirPods.

It works by utilising a short hearing test to detect any mild to moderate hearing loss, done via the AirPods Pro 2 and a compatible iPhone or iPad.

If found, the earphones can then make personalised adjustments to boost sound around the user in real time, and can also be applied to music, movies, games and phone calls.

At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we’re delighted to bring the hearing aid feature to the UK Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple

The tech giant said mild to moderate hearing loss affects millions of people in the UK, and research has shown that left untreated, it can affect health and wellbeing, including an increased risk of social isolation and dementia.

Adding the tool to a popular electronics product may also help those who are reluctant to consider hearing aids.

Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health, said: “At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we’re delighted to bring the hearing aid feature to the UK, offering our users an end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2.”

The new features will join an existing tools designed to protect user hearing, including a loud sound reduction system which detects exposure to loud noises and reduces it without interfering with the core sound of what a user is listening to.