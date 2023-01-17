Arsonists attack immigration service, and accidentally set themselves on fire

A Californian business providing support with the US immigration process and income taxes was the victim of an arson attack earlier this month, with the two criminals responsible for the blaze accidentally setting themselves during the incident.

Servicio de Inmigracion, in Bakersfield, shared footage of the destruction captured on a Ring camera on its Facebook page, writing in Spanish it “started the year a little bad” but “with the grace of God we will get ahead”.

The business is now closed “until further notice”, while the company’s other site in the city continues to provide services to customers.

In the video of the incident from 2 January, the two culprits can be seen dousing the building and floor in flammable liquid before one of them ignites the fluid, only for the fire to spread up their trousers.

Their accomplice, meanwhile, tries to run away but ends up tripping twice, with a fire appearing to start on their rear end as they sprint off into the distance.

Commenting on the attack, owner Max Solorzano told 23ABC: “We are a small business and we help many people, so there will be people who will not be able to receive our services due to inactivity.



“This is what most saddens me. We help many farmworker families with their immigration processes, we help people do taxes.

“We ask our clients to have patience with us, we will get through this.”

Andrew Freeborn, of the Kern County Fire Department, told local news service KBAK the fire was put out in 10 minutes and while smoke entered the building, firefighters were able to contain the flames in the garage.

The outlet reports an industrial fan was destroyed in the attack and a security camera “melted away”.

Yesenia Solorzano of Servicio de Inmigracion has since launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help the company reopen its doors, which has now closed with more than $17,400 in donations.

It’s understood no suspects have been apprehended as yet in relation to the incident.

