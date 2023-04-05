The Auschwitz Memorial has criticised the WWE after footage of the concentration camp was used during Sunday’s WrestleMania 39 event.

Footage of fences and barbed wire surrounding the camp was used before a bout between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik told the camera during the segment: “You think this is a game to me? I served hard time, and I survived. Prison changes a man.”

Video depicting wire fences were then accompanied by ominous-sounding music. Twitter commentators then pointed out that the footage actually showed part of the concentration camp in which millions of people died during World War Two.

A statement released on the Auschwitz Memorial’s official Twitter page has now been released condemning the clip.

It reads: “The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’.

“Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.”

The footage sparked criticism from viewers online at the time.

The footage was shown during the kick-off show for WrestleMania on Saturday, and was reportedly deleted before the main broadcast on Sunday.

