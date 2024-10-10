Bake Off judge Prue Leith gives verdict on Dua Lipa’s viral drink concoction

The Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith has given her verdict on Dua Lipa’s viral drink concoction.

Lipa, 29, created the drink using Diet Coke, jalapenos and pickles, with a video of the singer making it being shared widely on X.

Dame Prue said the drink was “far too sweet” but added she “liked the jalapenos” and thought it could be improved with “a little bit of vinegar”, while trying it alongside Lorraine Kelly on her morning show.

Lorraine Kelly also tried the drink and described it as ‘minging’ (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

The 84-year-old said on Lorraine: “It’s not just pickle juice in there, it’s pickle as well.

“It’s far too sweet, because Diet Coke is too sweet to start with, and then it’s got much too much pickle juice in it, a little bit of vinegar would do, and I liked the jalapeno.”

It came after Kelly tried the drink, saying: “Oh crikey, that smells minging, don’t drink it, it’s horrible.”

The 64-year-old presenter went on to ask Dame Prue if she had ever considered leaving Bake Off.

Dame Prue replied: “Well, I tell you what, I did think I should leave Bake Off, because I had no idea they’d allow me to just drop one (The Great Celebrity Bake Off).

“I went to them and said, look, I’ve got to leave because I’m getting really old, and I have to have a summer where I can go on holiday and see the grandkids.

“And so they said, but you don’t have to leave altogether, why don’t you just drop one of them? And I didn’t know I could do that.”

The cookery writer was also asked what her opinion was on pre-prepared ready meals, after the release of her new book, Life’s Too Short To Stuff A Mushroom, which focuses on quick recipes.

She explained: “I think you have to be careful.

“I’m absolutely in favour of avoiding ultra-processed foods, I think real junk is bad for you, and it doesn’t taste great, and you can do better than that.

“My point is that what I’m trying to do here (in the book) is still gastronomy, in the sense that it’s really good food, delicious food, and most of it is very fresh, but it’s not pre processed.

“It is cheaper and it should not take too long, most of the dishes in there (the book) are really quick, and some of them are just a question of combining, a jar of beans, like chickpeas, white beans with pieces of chicken.

“Just quickly bang them in together with a whole lot of herbs.”

Dame Prue is currently judging on the 15th series of The Great British Bake Off, which saw directorate support manager John booted off the show earlier this week during Bread Week.

It comes as Kelly celebrates her 40th year on television, with a special episode last week seeing her repeat her Masked Singer performance of Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam while dressed as an owl.