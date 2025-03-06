BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine dresses up as The Gruffalo for World Book Day

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine has transformed into the children’s book character The Gruffalo for World Book Day.

The TV and radio presenter, 59, took part in the fancy dress day to celebrate his favourite character.

He also interviewed the best-selling author of The Gruffalo, Julia Donaldson, whose niece is pop singer Lola Young.

Donaldson, 76, said: “We’re so proud of Lola, she was singing at the Brit Awards which was fantastic.

Jeremy Vine wore a Gruffalo costume on World Book Day (BBC/PA)

“I’m used to working with Lola because very long ago when she was just a little girl, she and her sister were on stage with me at various book festivals and she actually sang some of my songs.

“I’ve got a book called The Gruffalo Song And Other Songs – and she was singing some of the tracks on that, so we do go back a long way so, yeah, I’ll suggest that I write all her lyrics from now on!”

Prior to the interview, Vine’s programme was briefly interrupted by a fire alarm which forced the presenter to evacuate from the building.

Vine confirmed some minutes later that there had not been a fire, calling the evacuation “impressive”.

The British broadcaster presents the BBC Radio 2 programme from 12-2pm and also hosts a Channel 5 weekday current affairs show.

Other presenters on the station took part in the dress-up day including breakfast host Scott Mills, who dressed as the character Tracy Beaker and was joined by the author, Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

On the programme, Mills played a surprise message by actress Dani Harmer, who played Tracy in the series remake of Dame Jacqueline’s book.

British presenter Sara Cox also got involved and turned into Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory while DJ Trevor Nelson dressed as the Cat In The Hat from the book by Dr Seuss.

Vernon Kay dressed up as pirate Captain Hook from JM Barrie’s Peter Pan alongside travel presenter Ellie Brennan who dressed up as Dino the Dinosaur from The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas!.