Belfast’s first Fleadh ‘so joyful’ in a city that was once ‘so dark’

The first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to take place in Belfast has brought joy to a city that was once “so dark”, a volunteer has said.

Davy Taylor described a vibrancy with street performances across the city centre, and said some of the older visitors remarked on the difference from the Belfast of former years that experienced a decades-long conflict.

He was part of an army of volunteers who gave up hours of their time to help guide more than a million visitors from across the world.

Crowds attending the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2026 in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Rebecca Black

The 1,300 volunteers ranged from teenagers to pensioners dressed in distinctive yellow hats and T-shirts, offering brochures and a welcoming smile to tourists.

“We get to, hopefully, help people a little bit, and give them the Belfast welcome – even though I am a Derry person,” Mr Taylor said.

“I’m more of a volunteer than a Fleadh person but I’ve been absolutely loving it.

“It’s been overwhelming, the joy of all the street performances and the big stage, it would bring a tear to your eye, all the lovely wee children playing their music and the vibrancy in the city.

“Some of the older people have been telling me they remember Belfast when it was so dark, and this is so joyful.

“We’ve had a lot of people from the Republic, and a whole cruise ship emptied out yesterday with Australians and Americans. It was lovely to see us showing our culture to people who have come to our country from other cultures.”

Mairead Mulligan, from Belfast, was on her fourth shift, and said the experience had surpassed all her expectations, adding she intended to return when the Fleadh comes back to the Northern Ireland capital next year.

Members of the public watch performers at the Fleadh (Rebecca Black/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Rebecca Black

“It’s only four hours and it goes in very quickly, a fantastic time, great reception, and everybody is very warm and welcoming to us,” she said.

“I’ve never volunteered before, I recently retired, and I thought this would be something different to do, giving back to the community.

“I also wanted to come down and join the Fleadh and it surpassed all my expectations. I’ve really enjoyed it and the weather has made it as well. We’re lucky we haven’t been rained on.”

She added: “Everyone is smiling and very appreciative of everything we’re doing as well.

“We’ve had lots of people from Australia, South Africa and America, and of course locals as well.

“Lots of people came for the Fleadh and others just happened to come upon it, like those from the cruise ships were lucky enough to arrive when the Fleadh was on.

“It’s been a great opportunity, and absolutely I’ll be back next year – I can’t wait.”

The Fleadh is the world’s largest celebration of traditional Irish music (Rebecca Black/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Rebecca Black

Kevin McVeigh from Belfast said he loved being part of something so big that could leave a positive legacy for the city.

“I knew there was some expectation that this might exceed (the last Fleadh) in Wexford but I think it has exceeded everyone’s expectations. I don’t think I have ever seen the city centre as busy as this,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of Irish obviously, but also a lot from England, Scotland, Europeans, and we had a bunch of Argentinian tourists, to who we were asked to explain what the Fleadh was about.

“A lot of people have been taken by surprise at how big it is, and how professional it is, and I’m really impressed at the organisation.

“People have also commented about how accessible Belfast is because we have pedestrianised everything. Hopefully people might talk about keeping that in part in the next few years.”

Kieran O’Neill from Belfast said all the reaction from visitors had been very positive, with his fifth shift on Saturday contributing to 20 hours volunteering.

“I have been to many a Fleadh, and I didn’t think it would be as successful. I thought maybe Belfast was too big for it, and too spread out, but it’s been very, very successful,” he said.

“I think the Gig Rig at City Hall is a good focal point among many positives in Belfast.”