Gears of War: E-Day beta viral video has gamers making the same point

A video has gone viral on social media of gameplay from Gears of War: E-Day showing what the movement is like and gamers are making the same point about it.

The first weekend of the Gears of War: E-Day multiplayer beta is live where people who have pre-ordered the game, or have a Game Pass Ultimate of PC Game Pass subscription, can try it out.

PvP Versus and PvE Horde Siege modes are available until Monday (10 August) at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm BST). There is then a second weekend running 13-17 August which is open to all with these modes available.

One X / Twitter user posted a short gameplay clip with the caption: "This is why multiplayer shooters are dead. This is too sweaty. No casual player wants to deal with this ... tryhard nonsense."

It shows really quick movement as the character switches between taking cover, sliding and switching shoulders while navigating through one of the maps.

To note, it has been posted by an account which has the bio "professional misinformation spreader and rage baiter" but the post itself has been viewed more than 875k views at the time of writing.

That's because a lot of gamers have been pointing out the same thing on social media, saying it's nothing new for the Gears of War series and they say it's not that big of an issue.

One said: "We been play like that since the first Gears of War on 360. This ain't new y'all just soft."

Another posted a meme of The Rock saying: "Shut up, b****!"

One posted: "Nah, this is why games are being made lame. Most of you ppl have no competitive bone in your body. Or want to lvl up. This takes time and practice. You put in the work, you see the pay off."

Another agreed: "Casuals are just dumb players that want to feel great without actually getting good. Games like COD feed that ego because they manage to get a few kills because some guy walked past their gun. The minute adversity hits or a team that plays cohesively comes in they quit."

One commented: "Multiplayer shooters are 'dead' because the industry has been doing quite the opposite actually... They keep ruining multiplayer games by catering to casuals the same ones who will be on Twitter crying about a new game next week."

"The movement in this game is so fire and if it deters casuals from playing even better," another said. "These tourist ruin everything they touch. Look at Halo ffs."

One commented: "This is how Gears was always played since I was a kid playing Gears 1."

And another said: "A good Gnasher shot will make this look silly honestly."

There were some people who did agree with what was said in the original post though.



One said: "I think slides and evasive maneuvers are fun but I agree. Real people don't move this way and even the characters don't in cutscenes. Mf would be out of breath. Too much cheese tactics and blatant cheaters."

And another added: "No one that big should be moving that fast. Ruins the game's weighty aesthetic."

Gears of War: E-Day releases on XBOX and PC on 6 October.



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