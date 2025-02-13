Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike film Guy Ritchie movie at Sandown races

Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Sir Anthony Hopkins have been spotted filming scenes at Sandown Park racecourse for a Guy Ritchie film about the British aristocracy.

Sherlock star Cumberbatch donned a taupe peacoat and jeans while Gone Girl actress Pike wore a long, suede camel-coloured coat over corduroy trousers and a patterned knit jumper for the Wife And Dog filming on Thursday.

Oscar-winner Sir Anthony was dressed in a long brown coat over a blue shirt and dark tie as they filmed outdoors at the Surrey racecourse.

Sir Anthony Hopkins at Sandown racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

British filmmaker Ritchie could be seen chatting on set with the cast members, who also included Lady Macbeth star Cosmo Jarvis.

The filming took place as the racecourse hosted the Royal Artillery Gold Cup Day, which celebrates the British armed forces.

The race is one of Sandown Park’s oldest, having been first run in 1878.

Written and directed by Ritchie, Wife And Dog sees the filmmaker return to the colourful world of Britain’s high society, which he used for his 2019 film The Gentlemen and a Netflix series of the same name.

Rosamund Pike chats with Cosmo Jarvis (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The film will also feature Happy Valley star James Norton, House Of The Dragon’s Paddy Considine and Succession actor Pip Torrens.

Ritchie, who directed the Sherlock Holmes film series starring Robert Downey Jr, also produced the new project alongside long-time production partner Ivan Atkinson, and Black Bear’s John Friedberg.

His other works include Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Wrath Of Man.