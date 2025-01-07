US confirms first human death from bird flu

The first human death from bird flu has been confirmed in the United States, the Health Department says.

A patient in Louisiana has become the first human being in the US to die from a bird flu infection. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the case on Monday (6 January).

Officials confirmed that the patient, who had been hospitalised with avian influenza, had now died. They report the unnamed patient was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions.

The case of bird flu, also known as H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), was contracted after exposure to both wild birds and non-commercial backyard birds.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the case also marks the first in the US to have been linked with exposure to backyard birds.

A genetic analysis of the patient’s infection found that the virus mutated while inside their body, possibly causing more severe illness.

According to local health officials, no person-to-person transmission has occurred and they have not identified any further cases of H5N1 infection.

In a statement , the LDH said: “The Department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Due to patient confidentiality and respect for the family, this will be the final update about the patient.”

The department reiterated that while risk to the public remains low, “people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk”.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure. That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses.”

