Beyoncé’s 12-year-old daughter lands her first acting role

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has secured her first acting job in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film.

Blue Ivy got a taste of stardom when she joined her mother on stage on her Renaissance world tour in 2023, having previously performed as one of Beyoncé's backup dancers in a major performance at the Oscars in 2022.

But now the famous youngster appears to be making a name for herself after being announced as the voice of Simba and Nala’s daughter, Kiara, in a new Disney film based on The Lion King franchise.

The film Mufasa: The Lion King is being directed by Barry Jenkins and is a live-action style prequel that explores the relationship between Mufasa and his brother Scar that led up to the 1994 original film.

Beyoncé will reprise her role voicing Nala, which she first undertook in the 2019 live-action Lion King adaptation.

Jenkins spoke to Good Morning America about working with the mother-daughter duo, explaining: “Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first.

He added: “So much of that energy bled into the film.”

The Moonlight director praised 12-year-old Blue Ivy’s work ethic and said she was a complete “professional”.

Jenkins explained that he heard her narrate the audiobook version of Hair Love and knew she would be a good fit for his film.

“I could just hear that Blue could do it, that she could play this character, Kiara,” Jenkins said.

The film is set to be released on 20 December 2024.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking