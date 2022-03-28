Blue Ivy joined Beyoncé as backing dancer for huge Oscar's performance

Beyoncé's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her for her Oscars performance of nominated 'Be Alive' from King Richard.

The 10-year-old acted as backing dancer as the singer took to the stage in an all-green ensemble inspired by the movie's theme of tennis.

They performed live from Compton, California, where sisters Venus and Serena Williams grew up - and subsequently where the movie about their father takes place.

Blue Ivy has been involved with a number of Beyoncé's recent projects including Ivy Park and featuring on a track from The Lion King's remake.

