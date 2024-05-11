The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Malmo, Sweden this Saturday and the event is already making headlines for the music and the controversy surrounding the event.

This year's competition is taking place amid the devastating conflict between Palestine and Israel with the latter qualifying for the final amid protests outside the venue, which were attended by Greta Thunberg, and calls for boycotts.

Artists from Ireland and Sweden have been banned from making any pro-Palestine statements during their performances and fans have been told not to bring Palestinian flags to the show with organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, insisting that they want to make it 'non-political,' despite banning Russia from competing for the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

In further drama the Netherlands entry, singer Joost Klein has been disqualified from the competition following a backstage incident on Friday. Elsewhere several nations including Ireland reportedly missed the dress rehearsal but are still likely to perform during the live final.

Away from the controversy, the main thing most people across Europe will be tuning in for is the music and as always with Eurovision, there will be plenty of dancefloor bangers, soppy ballads and weirdness for purists to dig their teeth into.

Join us for our live blog which will keep you updated for all things Eurovision related.

Ireland's singer Bambie Thug explains why they missed the dress rehearsal Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry Bambie Thug said they missed their dress rehearsal following a “situation” which required “urgent attention” from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). On their Instagram story, they wrote: “Dear Coven, There was a situation while we were waiting to go to stage for the flag parade rehearsal which I felt needed urgent attention from the EBU – the EBU have taken this matter seriously and we have been in a discussion about what action needs to be taken. “This means I have missed my dress rehearsal – I am really sorry to the fans that have come to see me. “I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

Statement released on disqualification of the Netherlands The official page of the Netherlands’ Songfestival, which sends acts to Eurovision Song Contest, said the incident which led to Dutch act Joost Klein being disqualified followed the performer being filmed when he had “repeatedly indicated” that he did not want to be. “An incident occurred after last Thursday’s performance. Against clearly made agreements, Joost was filmed when he had just gotten off stage and had to rush to the greenroom. At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed. This wasn’t respected,” the statement said. “This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera. Joost did not touch the camera woman. “This incident was reported, followed by an investigation by the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) and police. “Yesterday and today we consulted extensively with the EBU and proposed several solutions. Nevertheless, the EBU has still decided to disqualify Joost Klein.”

All this year's songs ranked If you are keen to hear the songs beforehand and fancy hearing what us novices and not the judges then why not read our ranking of every song that was entered into this year's competition, including the ones that didn't qualify for the final.





