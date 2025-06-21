Bonnie Blue was just permanently banned from OnlyFans for this reason

OnlyFans has officially handed adult content creator Bonnie Blue a permanent ban from the platform.

The controversial figure — who previously made headlines for claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in a single day — recently sparked fresh outrage after revealing plans to launch a self-branded "petting zoo," with the goal of doubling her record to 2,000 men.

On 15 June, she crudely shared: "For 24 hours, I’m all yours. Tied up, gagged, bent over, begging – however you want me, you can have me. No limits. No breaks. Just me, in a box and ready to be used. I’m gonna be hitting 2,000 bodies and I’m not gonna be the only girl there."

In a statement, OnlyFans told Indy100: "Extreme 'challenge' content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service."

"Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."



The adult platform confirmed to the Metro that the ban is "permanent".

Bonnie has since shared that her controversial stunt has been cancelled.





The adult creator rose to fame after transitioning from a career in recruitment to camming and creating content on OnlyFans.

She grabbed headlines for touring the world and offering free sex to university students, as long as they consented to their encounters being shared on her adult platforms.

During an appearance on Lottie Moss' Dream On podcast, Bonnie said she was "bored of living the 9 to five, so [thought], I'm gonna give this a go."

Indy100 reached out to OnlyFans and Bonnie Blue for comment

