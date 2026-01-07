It might be the New Year, but the TV show on everyone's lips continues to be Heated Rivalry. Now, UK and Ireland viewers will finally be able to watch the series.

Based on Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series, the Canadian gay hockey romance series created by Crave continues to be a hot topic online as viewers have praised the chemistry and romance between the two leads.

The show follows ice hockey stars, Canadian Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), captain of the Montreal Metros, and Russian Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), captain of the fictional Boston Raiders, as the sporting rivals engage in a secret, years-long relationship.

It has been confirmed there will be a second season, and as a result of the show's popularity, the book is currently sold out everywhere, reaching the New York Times best-seller list for the first time since it was published back in 2019.

Initially, the series was released on Crave in Canada, and then HBO Max picked up the streaming rights for the show in the US and Australia, but what about the UK and Ireland?

Where can I watch Heated Rivalry in UK and Ireland?

Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Luckily, viewers in the UK and Ireland don't have too much longer to wait to see Hollanov on their screens as Heated Rivalry will be available to stream on both Sky TV and the streaming platform NOW from January 10.





What are UK and Ireland fans saying?

With this news, fans are sharing their excitement that the show is finally being released across the pond.

One person said, "Counting down to Heated Rivalry’s UK release on Jan 10! Hudson’s got British roots—excited to see how the UK crowd reacts to his performance as Shane!"

"The way I’ve posted so much about Heated Rivalry, I've convinced 3 friends to watch it now when it drops in the UK," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Heated Rivalry coming to UK streaming LETS GO."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Heated Rivalry season 2 confirmed - everything we know so far, and Heated Rivalry - gay hockey romance the internet can't get enough of.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.