Kai Trump reveals her thoughts on politics on Logan Paul podcast

Donald Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump surprised audiences with a candid take on politics during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Rather than dive into partisan debates, Kai said she prefers to stay well clear of electoral battles, calling politics “such a dangerous thing” and stressing how polarised the landscape has become.

Asked about her grandfather and Vice President Kamala Harris, she suggested it would “make everyone happier” if the pair could meet in the middle and find common ground, a rare call for unity from someone in the Trump orbit.

