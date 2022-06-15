Boomers are back at it again with the brilliant life advice - are you taking notes?

A new study by researchers at King’s College London has found that more than half of baby boomers think "luxury" lifestyle choices like getting takeaways and watching Netflix are to blame for young people struggling to get on the housing ladder. Give us strength...

The study also suggests that 48 per cent of millennials believe that young people are too careless with their money when trying to save, just below the 52 per cent of baby boomers with the same view.

The study comes while housing is... not great. According to the UK study, only a quarter of people aged 25 to 34 own their own home. That's down from two thirds of people in 1995.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Houses are not cheap and, comparatively, Netflix is so why that is touted as a factor who knows. But at least they had one foot in reality and according to the research, 76 per cent of people think buying a home is harder for young adults today.



Director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, Bobby Duffy, said the solutions offered up by baby boomers were "minor factors" compared to the "huge increases in house prices and required deposits"



"The suggestion that the huge challenges young people face in buying their own home can be solved by skipping fancy coffees and Netflix entirely misses the point, but it’s still believed by half the public," he said, according to The Times .

"It also reflects our general tendency to think bad of today’s young people. Throughout history people always think the current youth are the worst ever."

No s**t.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.