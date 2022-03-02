People have flooded a 13-year-old boy with support and donations after allegedly being horrifically attacked by a group of older youths on Sunday.

The disturbing clip circulated on social media prompted a GoFundMe page to be set up for the victim, which has already outdone its £5,000 target.

British rapper Silky was also heartbroken by the boy's story. He took the teen, who happened to be a fan of his music, shopping and spoiled him with a new iPhone, trainers, clothes and a trip to the arcade.

The victim refused to comply with the bullies and stood his ground. That's when the attackers insisted he stripped.



The 13-year-old reportedly managed to hide his phone and rang for help once the abuse had stopped. The post claimed that the attackers "made off with his trainers and coat."

Taking to Twitter, the victim's mother thanked everyone for showing an incredible amount of love and support. She said: "I want to thank every single person on this planet who has shown my son and family so much love and support, we're all very shaken up and we feel absolutely sick and we're not sure how to even deal or recover from with what we've had to witness happen to our gorgeous baby boy."

On Wednesday, she followed up: "At court and we're not allowed inside. Absolutely livid! I'm going to wait right here".

The Met Police told Indy100: "Detectives have charged two teenagers after a boy was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Roehampton.



"[A] aged 15 and [B] aged 13 were arrested on Monday, 28 February and are due to appear at Wimbledon Youth Court on Wednesday, 2 March charged with robbery.



"Police were called at 19:00 hrs on Sunday, 27 February to Wanborough Drive, Roehampton. It was reported a teenage boy had been assaulted by a group of people who stole his jacket as well as other personal possessions.



"The investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6210/27Feb. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



