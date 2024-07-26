Boy, six, given special title after fundraising tour of 66 police stations

A six-year-old schoolboy with a fascination for police work has completed a tour of more than 60 police stations in Scotland, earning a special commendation from their highest-ranking officer.

Anthony Green paid his customary Friday afternoon visit to Glenrothes Police Station this week to round off his grand tour and met Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell.

Ms Farrell travelled to Glenrothes specially to praise Anthony for his efforts and for raising more than £2,000 for a police charity through his trips to a total of 66 stations since the start of July.

She presented him with a certificate to mark his achievement as well as the final piece of a jigsaw Anthony had been working on at the station linked to his charity challenge.

Officers tasked him to complete an investigation to track down all the missing pieces from the puzzle which were scattered across Scotland after “falling from Santa’s sleigh” last Christmas.

Anthony Green, six, meets Chief Constable of Police Scotland Jo Farrell, with his father William Green (centre) and community sergeant David McCabe (right), during a visit to Glenrothes Police Station in Fife (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

He collected all the missing pieces from police stations on his travels and was able to fit the final piece to complete the jigsaw during Friday afternoon’s celebration.

To top off the celebration Ms Farrell also “promoted” Anthony to the rank of depute chief constable, a title Anthony has been working towards since starting out as a “special constable” in 2022.

Proud dad William, who accompanied Anthony during his tour, explained his son’s fascination began one day after he left nursery and asked if he could be taken to see some police cars.

He opted to take Anthony to Glenrothes Police Station to view their vehicles and Anthony’s interest grew from there.

“A couple of days after that he said ‘can we go again?’ and it just snowballed from there,” said William.

Anthony has travelled all over Scotland to visit all 13 police divisions for charity (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“He’s been coming down here every week for the past two and a half years.

“His involvement with Glenrothes Police Station has given him so much confidence.

“All the officers and staff have been absolutely fantastic with him the whole time.”

During his tour of Scotland Anthony was treated to time in police cars, a helicopter and a boat as well as tours around stations and the chance to pet station animals such as dogs and cats.

In return, Anthony raised a total of £2,051 for the Scottish Police Benevolent Fund, a charity which aims to help serving and retired police officers who are experiencing hardship.

Anthony has been interested in police work since he was at nursery (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

William explained: “He came to me one day and said everyone here was so nice he wished he could do something nice for them.

“We decided one of the best options was to raise money for a police charity and he picked the Scottish Police Benevolent Fund.

“We did about 12 different day trips to go to all 13 police divisions, encompassing 66 stations in total.”

Anthony has expressed an interest in joining the police when he is a older.

And Chief Constable Jo Farrell said she would be more than happy to write him a reference.

Anthony has said he wants to join the police when he is older (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“He’s an absolute delight and he’s such a character, full of life and really, really motivated around policing,” she said.

“It’s obviously sparked some interest in him and we’ve been delighted to see him at each of the police stations.

“He’s also raised over £2,000 so it’s been a brilliant, brilliant effort by him and his dad, William.”