SNL: 5 of the biggest moments from Harry Styles’ episode

Harry Styles made his highly-anticipated return to Saturday Night Live , playing the roles of both host and musical guest, and bringing a couple of celebrity pals along for the ride.

The pop star appeared just a week after the release of his highly anticipated new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally . which was released on March 6, and his return didn't disappoint.

Styles is something of an SNL veteran at this point, with Saturday’s show marking his eighth appearance (if you include his cameo in a Season 46 cold open and his appearance during Ryan Gosling’s recent episode ).

Just as Styles made a cameo during Gosling’s show last week, Gosling was on hand to return the favour this week, plus there were plenty of strong sketches and sideways looks at the war in Iran.

Here are 5 of the biggest moments you missed this week…

Poking fun at ‘Queerbaiting’ and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Styles’ opening monologue, poking fun at the idea of him “queerbaiting”.

“Maybe you don’t know everything about me, dad,” he joked, before talking about what he’s been up to since his last time hosting.

He discussed his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally and spoke about the benefits of being boring in his down time – a stark contrast to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose picture flashed up on screen.

Styles then joked about his love of kissing, “especially if you have a tight little bum” – which led to cast member Ben Marshall coming on stage and Styles giving him a kiss on the lips. “Now that’s queerbaiting,” Styles said

The Gosling cameo

A week after crashing Gosling’s monologue, Styles was introduced to the stage to perform his song ‘Dance No More’ by the Project Hail Mary star – a nice case of Gosling returning the favour.

‘Trump’ and ‘Hegseth’ discuss the war in cold open

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As you might expect, SNL took an alternate look at the war in Iran, with Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (Colin Jost) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) meeting to discuss strategy.

The biggest laugh came in the form of Hegseth’s “beautiful, size 16 Florsheim shoes” – which is a reference to Trump reportedly giving $145 dress shoes to some of his advisors.

The pair also discuss ‘strategy’ around the Strait of Hormuz, which boils down to telling oil tankers to “close your eyes and gun it”.

Paul Simon makes a surprise cameo

Paul Simon also stopped by Studio 8H to introduce Styles before his second song, “ Coming Up Roses' .

Styles has spoken plenty of times about his admiration for musical hero Simon – with Styles' song ‘Carla’ from his latest album inspired by a woman who he introduced Simon’s music to .

Styles in MAHAspital

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Styles was able to showcase some of his acting chops across the night, including a courtroom sketch and ‘MAHAspital’ – a sketch taking aim at Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Make America Healthy Again, while riffing on hit new show The Pitt.

Taking a stance against “phony liberal science” and diagnosing one patient in the emergency room, Styles said: “What she needs is a steak. Give me beef tallow and six raw eggs, too.”

Ignoring conventional medicine, the hospital turns to “bull semen” and healing crystals, as well as raw milk.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.