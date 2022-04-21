A Florida bride and her caterer were arrested earlier this week - for allegedly lacing food with marijuana during a wedding last February.

The bride, Dayna Glenny, and her caterer, Joyceyln Bryant, are now both facing charges of tampering, culpable negligence and delivery of marijuana, as reported by Fox35 Orlando.

Bryant who is the founder Joyceyln’s Southern Kitchen, describes herself as a "holistic chef" on her website.

"The original purpose for JSK was to provide real, affordable, scratch-made southern style cooking that was #betterthanyomomma to her peers at UCF and Full Sail University. Through passion, consistency, and organic evolution, JSK has since grown to encompass an expanded set of services and offerings that that are increasingly plant-based," reads her bio blurb on her website.

The wedding is said to have hosted around 30 to 40 guests and took place at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood, Florida.

When authorities were called to the scene, they spoke with a male guest who reportedly requested an ambulance because he was “feeling weird” and mentioned he felt like he had “drugs inside him,” according to Click Orlando.

Per WESH, the man wasn't the only one who felt weird, there were also several other attendees that were transported and treated at local hospitals after they experienced similar sickness.

Authorities then confiscated multiple items served at the ceremony which included chocolate-covered strawberries, bread, cookies, brownies, pudding shots and a “handful of lasagna.”

The police report said the lasagna and a piece of bread tested positive for THC.

Both Glenny and Bryant turned themselves into authorities, WESH reported.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.