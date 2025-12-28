Tributes pour in as French actress Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

Tributes have poured in for French actress and singer Brigitte Bardot, who has passed away at the age of 91.

In a statement, her foundation shared: "The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation."

Born in Paris on 28 September 1934, Bardot enjoyed a prolific film career, appearing in more than 50 films. During the 1950s and 1960s, she achieved international fame and became an emblem of shifting social attitudes towards femininity and personal freedom.

She retired from acting in 1973 and devoted herself fully to animal protection, later founding a charity dedicated to animal welfare.

However, her legacy has been complicated by repeated controversy arising from public statements that have been widely condemned.

French President Emmanuel Macron led the tributes, describing the late star as a "universal radiance".

"Her films, her voice, her dazzling fame, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne-Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom," he said.

"A French existence, a universal radiance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century."

Further tributes were shared across social media, with one user writing: "Some people age into memories. She aged into legacy."

Another penned: "RIP to a true cinema legend. Brigitte Bardot redefined beauty and sensuality on screen in the 50s and 60s—And God Created Woman changed everything. Her influence on fashion and culture is timeless..."

A third shared: "A true cinema legend has left us. She was the ultimate fashion icon."

One X/Twitter user wrote: "Rest in peace, Brigitte Bardot. A true icon of cinema and style."

Meanwhile, another tribute read: "If you look up the word 'icon' in the dictionary, you’ll find Brigitte Bardot’s photo next to it. R.I.P. to a life-long animal rights activist and one of the most fascinating women of her time, who defined the whole era of French cinema."

