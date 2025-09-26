UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has proposed a nationwide digital identification system called the Brit Card.

The initiative represents the Labour government’s latest move to curb illegal migration by restricting access to jobs for those without the legal right to work.

The scheme would provide a secure way to confirm an individual’s right to live and work in Britain, drawing inspiration from Estonia’s model, where every citizen is issued a unique digital ID.

The prime minister is set to publicly speak on the Brit Card in a speech scheduled for Friday (26 September).

How will the Brit Card work?

The digital ID would be available through a smartphone app and linked to a secure database, allowing personal details to be verified quickly.

It would be required in situations such as starting a new job or renting a property, acting as proof of the legal right to live and work in the UK.

Starmer argues it will help people "access key services swiftly, rather than hunting around for an old utility bill," while also tackling illegal employment.

"It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure," he said.

However, the leaders of eight civil liberties groups have cautioned that a mandatory digital ID could push “unauthorised migrants further into the shadows.”





Why are people petitioning?

The proposed Brit Card has sparked strong opposition, with more than 633,000 people signing a petition titled "Do not introduce Digital ID cards" at the time of writing.

"We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system. We oppose the creation of any national ID system," the petition states.

Under parliamentary rules, petitions with 10,000 signatures receive a government response, while those reaching 100,000 can be considered for debate.

Elsewhere, on social media, reactions flooded in thick and fast.

John Swinney, first minister of Scotland, penned: "I am opposed to mandatory digital ID - people should be able to go about their daily lives without such infringements. That aside, by calling it BritCard, the Prime Minister seems to be attempting to force every Scot to declare ourselves British. I am a Scot."

Another humoured: "Me in 2028 using my Brit Card to request three minutes of government-supervised internet access so that I can post a picture of my cat."

Meanwhile, Green Party leader, Zack Polanski, wrote: "Everyone: What's government doing about the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and the unfolding genocide in Gaza?

"Labour: "We will mandate people carry Brit cards".

"This government's priorities are painfully out of touch and increasingly authoritarian."

