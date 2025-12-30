Trump causes concern with just one word amid ballroom remarks

It’s long been a source of controversy for US president Donald Trump’s administration – what with rising costs, its “tacky” look and an admission from the Republican that he didn’t need to knock down the East Wing of the White House after all – and now the convicted felon is once again talking about his plans for a ballroom in the iconic presidential building.

During a press conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump said: “I’m doing a magnificent, big, beautiful ballroom that the country has wanted - the White House has wanted – for 150 years. It’s a massive job … and we’re under budget and ahead of schedule.

“It’s bigger than I told you … after realising we’re gonna do the inauguration in that building. It’s got all bulletproof glass, it’s got all drone… They call it drone-free roof. Drones won’t touch it.

“It’s a big beautiful safe building.”

But the word “inauguration” in the above remarks is what’s causing concern for many X/Twitter users, given the US constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump is indeed on his second:

“What inauguration,” asked Republicans Against Trump:

Writer Jim Stewartson tweeted: “What inauguration is he planning exactly?”:

A similar question was asked by Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko:

Trump has previously entertained the idea of running for an unconstitutional third term with the release of ‘Trump 2028’ caps and comments in October that he would “love to do it”.

