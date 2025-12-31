Why does the New Year's Eve ball drop happen in NYC? 100-year-old tradition explained

It's almost time for New Year's Eve celebrations to kick off around the world, and with that, we'll get our annual glimpse at the Times Square ball drop in New York City.

The tradition, which dates back 100 years, has become a staple in the calendar, with millions watching on both in-person and virtually, as the 12-foot, 11,875-pound crystal ball slowly descends a flag pole to ring in the new year.

This year, Jenn O'Hagan, B.o.B, Ciara, Tones and I, Le Sserafim, Robyn, Little Big Town, Xavi, Maren Morris, Ana Barbara and Diana Ross will be among the performers marking the moment.

While the display only keeps getting more spectacular, its long-standing history is actually rather interesting.

Getty

When did the Times Square ball drop start?

The Times Square Ball Drop dates all the way back to 1907, when it was done using a five-foot (1.5 m) ball constructed from wood and iron, and illuminated with 100 incandescent light bulbs. For comparison, 2025's ball is 12.5 feet (3.8 m) in diameter and is covered in thousands of crystals and lights.

Why does the Times Square ball drop happen?

All the way back in 1907, it was actually in response to a ban on fireworks.

The New York Times paper moved to the area in 1904, with owner, Adolph Ochs, reportedly putting on huge festivals to ring in the new year every 31 December.

However, when the city banned fireworks in 1907, he had to come up with a new solution, with the ball drop idea reportedly inspired by a clock on the Western Union Telegraph Company building. Every day at noon, an iron ball would drop to signify that moment, relating to the maritime tradition of ports dropping a ball so ship captains could adjust their navigation.

While it now begins with a 10-second countdown to the New Year, the original process involved half a dozen men lowering the ball by hand, and began 10 minutes before the big moment.

Despite its evolvement over the years, its concept has remained the same: signifying new beginnings in one of the most powerful cities on Earth.

Getty

Why will the Times Square ball drop twice in 2026?

A rather special moment is being marked this New Year's Eve, and will see the Times Square ball dropping not once, but twice. It'll do its usual descent at 11:59pm on 31 December 2025 to mark the New Year, but, shortly after midnight it'll drop again, draped in patriotic colours, to honour the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Why not read...

The 12 grapes New Years Eve ritual explained

This is what colour underwear you should wear on New Year's Eve to manifest in 2025

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.