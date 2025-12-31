Trump blames Biden for Jerome Powell appointment - but misses one key detail

Donald Trump has blamed former President Joe Biden for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite being the one who appointed him in the first place.

Powell was first nominated by Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the Senate the following year.

Biden later reappointed him in 2021, continuing his tenure as head of the US central bank.

However, Trump has recently criticised Powell over interest rate decisions and economic policy, suggesting Biden is responsible for his leadership.

The comments have prompted pushback online, with critics pointing out Trump’s role in elevating Powell to the position.

The episode highlights Trump’s ongoing efforts to distance himself from officials he once endorsed, particularly as economic issues remain central to US political debate.

