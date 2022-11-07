British schoolboy loses both nipples in Lynx dare gone wrong

A 15-year-old student lost his nipples after he froze them with two cans of Lynx.

As part of a dare, a teenager was told to spray two cans of body spray on them, when he did, it proved to have irreversible damage.

As reported by the Mirror, the unidentified boy was in the changing room of his school when someone dared him to empty two cans to his chest, immediately after someone "flicked his nipples," which caused the body part to pop off.

The boy described the events, according to media as it at first just feeling "cold."

"It's not really a big thing. And then it starts to burn and you're just there waiting for it to finish," he explained.

He continued, "It was fine, it was all fine. Then the boy who was actually freezing my nipples, he flicked both my nipples. And that's when the nipples fell off."

"Have you ever seen a wart? It was exactly like that. It hurt. It was like raw, exposed skin," he said.

Afterward, the student went on about his day and onto his next class as if nothing out of the ordinary had occurred.

"I'm in German, just sitting, and my nipples are now gone. I'm just chilling, and then people are like, 'Your shirt is bleeding'. And you just see two blood stains from both my nipples," the boy told the outlet.

While it wasn't a big deal, to the schoolboy, it did cause concern for his teacher, who asked him if he needed medical attention.

"My German teacher actually stopped the lesson and was like, 'What's going on? Do you need to go to the medical room?', and I was like, 'Nah it's fine'," he shared.

