Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery undergoes once-in-a-generation revamp

Buckingham Palace’s Picture Gallery has undergone a major transformation ready for the summer opening, with the number of masterpieces on display almost doubling to 120.

In a striking visual revamp, the state room’s coral pink velvet wall coverings, which dated from 1976, have been replaced with vibrant new emerald-green silk damask.

Paintings by Rubens, Caravaggio and Zoffany are among those on show for visitors, with the new presentation of artwork taking 875 hours to hang.

Royal Collection Trust staff adjust Johan Joseph Zoffany’s The Tribuna of the Uffizi in the new display in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

In what the Royal Collection described as a “once-in-a-generation re-display”, the number of paintings has increased from 63 to 120.

Additions include Zoffany’s The Tribuna of the Uffizi, which was commissioned by Queen Charlotte but never displayed in her apartments because she disliked its crowded and unconventional composition. It was last hung in the Picture Gallery in 1841.

Visitors will also see A Rough Dog by George Stubbs, believed to show George IV’s large pet dog, and Thomas Gainsborough’s portrait of Johann Christian Fisch, five Rembrandt paintings and Rubens’s Self Portrait, shown facing a newly-added portrait he painted of his friend and fellow artist Anthony Van Dyck.

Royal Collection Trust staff walk through the revamped Picture Gallery (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Anna Reynolds, surveyor of the King’s pictures, said: “This re-hang is an exciting and rare opportunity to significantly increase the number of world-class paintings on display for visitors, in line with our charitable aim to share as much of the Royal Collection as possible.

“It continues the longstanding tradition of renovations and re-hangs in the Picture Gallery that have commonly taken place following a change of reign, and we are delighted to be able to share it with as many people as possible this summer.”

The 47-metre-long gallery, which was added to the palace by architect John Nash in the 19th century, has changed colour numerous times throughout history, due to shifting tastes and the natural ageing of fabric.

The room has been golden yellow, lilac which was fashionable in the Victorian period, crimson red, and then olive green which it remained for most of the 20th century.

The Picture Gallery with coral pink walls in 1998 (Sean Dempsey/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

It was switched to pink 50 years ago and now, amid the deterioration of the material, has been spruced up with a change to emerald green.

The room is used by the royal family to host guests, with presidents – including Donald Trump in 2019 – and monarchs being taken on a tour to see a special exhibition of Royal Collection items in the gallery when state visits are hosted at the palace.

The gallery is also seen by more than half a million visitors each year.

The transformation was unveiled a fortnight after it was announced the King and Queen will never live at Buckingham Palace.

Sir Peter Paul Rubens’ Self-Portrait from 1623 next to Rubens’s portrait of Sir Anthony Van Dyck (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Charles and Camilla will stay at nearby Clarence House instead, keeping that as their London home, despite the £369 million renovation of the palace.

The Duke of Sussex will also not be staying at the palace during his ongoing trip to the UK.

The King’s youngest son missed the opportunity to take refuge at the royal residence while back in London, after initially rejecting the offer for his family to stay, and then accepting for himself too late for arrangements to be made for a one-night sleepover in the palace, which has 775 rooms.

Buckingham Palace also believes the timing, amid judgment in Harry’s legal case against Associated Newspapers on Tuesday, could have compromised the King’s constitutional position.

US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump view a special exhibition with Queen Elizabeth II in the then-pink Picture Gallery during the 2019 state visit (Tolga Akmen/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Tolga Akmen

The summer opening of Buckingham Palace runs from July 9 to September 27 this year.

A Rolls-Royce Phantom IV used by the royal family will be on display in the Grand Entrance Portico, and on show in the Family Pavilion on the West Terrance will be handwritten letters sent to the King by children from around the world, highlighting their shared interests with the monarch, such as the environment and sustainability.

Also new this year is a large oil study of the King by Jonathan Yeo, made in 2023 in preparation for the first official portrait of Charles after his coronation, commissioned by The Drapers’ Company.

Jonathan Yeo’s 2023 study of the King (Jonathan Yeo 2023/PA)

The red-hued depiction of the King was recently gifted to the Royal Collection by Yeo and hangs in the Silk Tapestry Room adjacent to the Picture Gallery.

Tickets for the summer opening are available at www.rct.uk and +44 (0)303 123 7300.