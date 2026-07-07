Battlefield 6 future beyond 2026 revealed by studio bosses

Bosses at a studio working on Battlefield 6 have shared what the future holds for the first-person shooter and how long it will continue to be developed.

Battlefield 6 was the best selling game in the US in 2025 and continues to be developed in live service post-launch with regular updates and seasonal content.



In April, a roadmap revealed plans for what to expect for the rest of 2026, including plans for seasonal content up to Season 5 which is currently scheduled to launch in Autumn, likely to coincide with Battlefield 6 turning one.

And speaking to Indy100 at a Criterion Games studio tour, bosses revealed there are plans for Battlefield 6 to be developed with seasonal updates far beyond that.

Rebecka Coutaz, Criterion and DICE general manager and vice president, said: "We have a fantastic player community that sets high standards for us, they require bigger maps, more maps, more content and we're solely focused on our players and Battlefield at the moment.

"Battlefield is a platform and we announced our roadmap for Season 4 in April; it's a big beast Battlefield."

When asked if there are plans to work on Battlefield 6 for at least the next two years, Coutaz said: "Yes, of course."

Battlefield 6 will continue to be worked on far beyond the end of 2026, according to Criterion Games bosses / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

Danny Isaac, a senior producer at Criterion, added: "At the moment, we're all in on Battlefield. It's a wonderful platform for us to showcase our talents. Millions and millions of players are consuming what we've built and having fun, it's about making them feel.

"I'm proud of players saying to us 'we had this moment in Battlefield' and 'I had so much fun when that happened' and we'll continue to deliver these kind of moments going forward."

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