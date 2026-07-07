Belgium have knocked out the United States out of the World Cup after beating the tournament co-hosts 4-1 in Seattle.

Out of the gate, Belgium took the lead in the ninth minute with a goal from De Ketlaere, but the US were able to level in the 31st minute from Malik Tillman's free-kick but just two minutes later The Red Devils were able to get ahead with a header from De Ketelaere.

In the second half, Belgium extended their lead thanks to Vanaken finding the back of the net, and their victory was well and truly in the bag when in substitute Romelu Lukaku scored in the 93rd minute.

The US is the last of the three World Cup co-hosts to be knocked out the tournament following Mexico's defeat by England on Monday and Canada's loss to Morocco on Saturday.

Balogun red card suspension controversy

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States shows dejection after the team's 1-4 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

There was controversy ahead of this match after Fifa's unprecedented decision to suspend Balogun's one-match ban for 12 months that he had received for his red card he picked up for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in their round of 32 clash.

Following the decision to suspend Balogun's one-match ban, Trump later said in a statement on social media, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Trump himself confirmed he asked Fifa to review Balogun's one-match suspension, telling reporters at the White House on Monday that "all" he did was ask for a review and added he did not tell Infantino to suspend Balogun's ban.

"I think it [the suspension] would have left a big stain. I can't tell them what to do. I don't believe they made the decision; I believe it was the commission that made the decision. And it was the right decision," Trump said.

At the time, Belgium's FA said it was "astonished" and would be "investigating all potential options" in response and submitted an appeal.

The Independent contacted FIFA to ask about Trump's involvement with a spokesperson pointing to its disciplinary code which allows sanctions to be suspended at the discretion of the judicial body.



FIFA's statement announcing the reversal said: "In ⁠line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match ⁠suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced ⁠without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

Indy100 has contacted FIFA for comment.

Belgium's response after win over US

Following Belgium's victory over the US, the team's official social media account posted a photo of Lukaku with the caption "Overturn this," appearing to allude to the Balogun red card controversy.

All of the biggest reactions

Here is a round up of the biggest reactions to the US being knocked out of the World Cup:

Broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote, "Why don’t you just get President Trump to have FIFA reverse the result?"









"The Trump curse continues," a second person wrote.









Mehdi Hasan, editor-in-chief of Zeteo, posted, "It's over. Sadly. The #usmnt had a great World Cup, though. It's just a shame that Trump tainted their image - the players didn't do anything wrong - in the eyes of the rest of the world on the eve of their defeat."









"and it's called FOOTBALL not SOCCER," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "Trump injects himself into World Cup, creates Balogun drama and US eliminated. Everything Trump Touches Dies."









Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch wrote, "So now millions of football fans around the world view the US as cheaters who used political corruption to influence FIFA and we lose anyway. So much winning. When’s the next war?"













"Belgium was MOCKING Trump at the end of the game," someone else said.





















Another person commented, "Trump managed to turn a World Cup that was honestly turning into a major US PR victory into a total national humiliation. Genius."





Who do Belgium play next?

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After defeating the US to reach the quarter finals, Belgium will now face Spain in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10, with both side looking to secure their place in the semi finals.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.