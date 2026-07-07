Kylian Mbappé calls out Paraguay senator's 'brazen racism'

Kylian Mbappé has condemned a Paraguayan senator as a "despicable woman" over her "brazen racism" following Paraguay's elimination from the World Cup.

France defeated Paraguay on Saturday in Philadelphia thanks to Mbappé's penalty and the side now face Morocco in the quarter-finals this Thursday (July 9).

After Paraguay's World Cup exit, Celeste Amarilla took to X (formerly Twitter), to mock the French captain's origins, education and appearance in a post which has since been deleted.

Taking to social media, Mbappé responded in a statement and wrote, "Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position.

"You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition."

Mbappé continued, "Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world," the footballer concluded.

French president Emmanuel Macron took to the platform to share his support for Mbappé, he wrote, "Another goal for Kylian Mbappé. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity. @KMbappe."

Meanwhile, this matter has been escalated by the the French Football Federation which has made a report to the public prosecutors office, in a statement it said, "These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor’s office with a view to legal proceedings.

"These remarks bring shame upon those who make them and those who disseminate them. The players of the French national team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted."

The Paraguayan government says it "deplores and rejects the statements" made by Amarilla, describing the remarks as "contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes."

"The statements of the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of ⁠Paraguay or the Paraguayan people," the statement read.

Amarilla has since responded to Mbappé statement, where she said in her open letter in French and Spanish that her issue was not with the country of France, but specifically with the French captain.

In the letter she said she regretted mistreating Mbappé with "the same insults" she’s received as a mixed-race person, in the post which she has since deleted.

However, she has accused him of gender-based violence in regards to his statement about her, demanding that he apologise and threatened legal action if he doesn't take back his comments.

Indy100 has reached out to Mbappé's representatives for comment.



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