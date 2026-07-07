GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 and next marketing details 'revealed'

GTA 6 trailer 3 and the next marketing details might be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games promoted Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of its launch in 2018.



Pre-orders for GTA 6 are live with the game on track to release as planned on 19 November. There are two editions available, standard and ultimate, and those who pre-order can begin loading the game from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated media of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar Games' next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest rumours, talking points, trailer speculation, gameplay updates and more as they happen.

GTA 6 box art fan creation I did something

by u/zeusht in GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, a fan has shared their creation of what the box art for the Ultimate Edition of the game could look like. Reddiutor zeusht posted a series of images of how the cover art, the rear, spine and inside could look for physical boxes of the game. These boxes will only contain a download code and will not have a physical disc. And fans have had a lot to say about it in the comments. Beautiful-Eye-5113 said: "No disc in the box. Very realistic 👍" thespeedforce5 said: "'298 gigs minimum' 💀" Blayzewhatever said: "Wait, just realising this... Will this be the first ever PS5 game that has a case and all, you open it, and there literally won't even be that beautiful disc area? Is this the first Playstation game to do this? That is kind of actually f****d. Thinking back all the way to the PS2 days, how incredible putting those beautiful discs in made you feel. This is sad."

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

'GTA 6 marks the end of an era' GTA6 marks the end of an era

by u/chopypaste in GTA6 With Sony having confirmed it will no longer produce physical discs for games releasing on PlayStation from the start of 2028 onwards, in the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor chopypaste declared: "GTA 6 marks the end of an era." GTA 6 is currently a digital-only release as even physical boxes of the game will only have download codes in them. In the comments on the post, MEMESTER80 said: "I wonder if the reason why Rockstar decided to do no siscs was because they knew about this announcement?" lilacomets said: "So Sony has been planning this for a long time. They knew GTA 6 was the perfect moment to make people get used to this idea. Pretty sure Sony and Rockstar worked together on this plan." jeneschi said: "GGs to trading in your games for money or to just share with others." Etchbath said: "And game prices will continue to go up hahaha wtf." Tiktokbadsupport said: "Piracy will only increase tho but they will find out then."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

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