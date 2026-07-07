Trump's Truth Social post about Harry Kane sparks debate: 'Kiss of death'

Donald Trump has weighed in with his footballing thoughts following England's thrilling 3-2 performance against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium to secure their place in the World Cup quarter finals.

Taking a break from his political posts and rants, the US president took to Truth Social to praise the England's captain as he wrote, "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!"

It seems Trump tuned into the match which saw Kane score a penalty in the 60th minute - although he failed to mention the two goals delivered by Jude Bellingham in the 36th and 38th minute of the game...

Those three goals were enough to hold off Mexico who had scored two goals, one from Julian Quiñones in the 42nd minute followed by a penalty scored by Raul Jimenez in the 69th minute.

The president's latest comment about Kane has sparked plenty of reaction on social media,

One person said, "He was locked in to hate watch Mexico."

This is perhaps in reference to Trump's previous controversial remarks about the country, and his hard-line immigration policy.

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," Trump said back in 2015 when he announced his presidential bid.

"I hate agreeing with Trump," said Medhi Hasan, as the Brit and Trump critic also praised England's performance.

A third person added, "I like how he addresses him like some feudal lord from the middle ages. Like 'yes m’lord, Harold Kane of England is about to plunder our lands.'"









"KISS OF DEATH NOOOO," a fourth person reacted, worried Trump's praise will lead to England's failure in the next match.









A fifth person pointed out "No mention of Jude Bellingham who scored 2 goals while Kane took pen???? Mental."













"Just him yh? Was Jude not the MOTM," someone else similarly highlighted.













If there was ever a time to use the "Heartbreaking: The worst person you know just made a great point," meme, the time would be now.





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