Rapper who used Jan 6 photo as album cover is jailed

The Virginia rapper who used an image from the January 6 Insurrection of Capitol Hill for his album cover has been sentenced to five months in jail - for taking part in the riot itself.

Bugzie the Don’s (real name Antionne Brodnax) cover image shows him sitting on top of a police car.

And to top things off, his album is tilted, The Capital.

According to a report from CBS affiliate WUSA, the rapper told investigators he wasn’t at the Capitol for political reasons. He said he was there to film a music video.

Besides the image that showed him sitting on top of a Capitol Police SWAT vehicle, another happens to show Brodnax inside the Capitol on that harrowing day.

He was captured sitting at the base of the Nobel Peace Prize winner and renowned agrologist Norman Borlaug.

A report from WRIC states that prosecutors Prosecutors said Brodnax tried to make money from the riot “by releasing a rap album that used the attack on the Capitol as a theme.”

Brodnax pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors, one of which was for entering a restricted building.

The rapper’s attorney, Mary Maguire, reportedly called him an “asset” to the community, as she referenced his music label and clothing line in an attempt to get him a probationary sentence.

Prosecutors made the argument that Brodnax should be given 21 months in prison because of his extensive criminal record.

Some of his convictions were in Maryland and Virginia for manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon who possessed a firearm.

The Justice Department also said the rapper needed a sentencing enhancement because he deleted video and photo evidence from his phone after he told the FBI he would give it to them.

Once the rapper finishes his five-month prison sentence, he will receive one year of supervised release.

