Burns Night guests show what is ‘truly great’ about Scotland, says McNeill

About 160 guests who represent “what is truly great around Scotland” will celebrate Burns Night at a special UK Government event.

Representatives from business, the voluntary sector and academic institutions will gather at the Scotland Office’s London headquarters Dover House on Monday evening for the event.

It is being hosted by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and Scotland Office minister Kristy McNeill, who said it would give them a chance to thank a “diverse range of achievers for all they do for Scotland and the UK”.

Leading figures from financial giants JP Morgan Chase will join renewables leaders from SSE and representatives from the global drinks brand Diageo at the special reception, which will also be attended by senior staff from the Saxavord Spaceport in Shetland.

The event is taking place at Dover House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The charities Social Bite, the Homeless Project Scotland, the Beatson Cancer Charity and Children First will also be present, alongside representatives from the Scotch Whisky Association, and the Food and Drink Federation.

Scotland’s universities will be represented by staff from Aberdeen, Dundee and St Andrews while STV, MG Alba, Capital Theatres and the V&A Dundee will be there to represent the country’s media and artistic community.

In addition, some of the team behind the Tannahill Centre – a community hub in Paisley which received a King’s Award for their efforts towards regenerating the town’s Ferguslie Park area – will attend, along with members of the Playlist for Life charity, which was founded by TV presenter Sally Magnusson after she discovered the impact music can have on dementia sufferers while she was caring for her mother.

Speaking ahead of the event on Monday, Ms McNeill said: “Bringing together so many of those who represent what is truly great about Scotland is a fantastic way to celebrate Burns Night.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to gather with and thank such a diverse range of achievers for all they do for Scotland and the UK.”

She added: “We look forward to continuing to work with them and the rest of the country as we get on with delivering our plan for change to fire growth and put more money in people’s pockets.”