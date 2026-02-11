Insomniac Games seems to have confirmed in a two-word social media post if Marvel's Wolverine will appear at PlayStation's upcoming State of Play or not.

PlayStation confirmed a 60+ minute State of Play will happen on Thursday (12 February) at 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

Rumours about Marvel's Wolverine have been flying around of late, including that a new trailer for the game could appear at State of Play after it's been noticed there's a hidden private video in the PlayStation YouTube channel's Marvel's Wolverine playlist.

But Insomniac Games, the studio behind Marvel's Wolverine, seemed to cool talk of this in a response on X / Twitter.

Replying to someone asking for when there will be more info on Marvel's Wolverine, Insomniac said: "Spring 2026."

This reiterates what developers said when the game was showcased at the last major State of Play back in September 2025.

PlayStation recently seemingly narrowed down the game's release date.

A translated listing for the game on the Latin American PS Store says: "Marvel's Wolverine arrives on PlayStation 5 consoles in Q3 2026."

With Fall covering September, October and November, and Q3 here crossing over with September, it's sparked speculation Marvel's Wolverine will release some time in September, two months clear of the scheduled GTA 6 release date - but this is unconfirmed.

