Half-Life 3 seemingly teased yet again by Valve

Half-Life 3 rumours continue to keep emerging as it's claimed mentions of the game have been found in a datamine for another Valve title Deadlock.



To give a bit of background, Half-Life 3 has been rumoured for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first-person shooter series. Deadlock is a third-person MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) shooter.

And Gabe Follower, someone understood to be a Valve leaker, posted on X / Twitter details of HLX being mentioned in a datamine for Deadlock.

HLX is the codename Valve is understood to have given Half-Life 3.



In reply to the post, Gabe Follower added: "It's not that interesting by itself but just another confirmation that HLX survived Valve's winter break."

If this is the case, it seems Valve is using some elements of Half-Life 3 in Deadlock and vice versa.

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "I'm still gonna be hyped when it gets announced but at this point it's like... F*** man just announce it already, I've been reading leaks for two years and already waited well over a decade to get here."

Another commented: "Cool... When's the announcement."

"Nothing major about this leak but at least it still confirms to us that the game is alive," a third added.

And a fourth said: "It will be funny if after all this time, HLX ended up being not Half-Life 3 but another prequel /interquel / whatever Half-Life game like Half-Life: Alyx."

Half-Life 3 has not been announced by Valve and the datamine has not been officially confirmed.



