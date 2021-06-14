A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a football club’s defibrillator kit was smashed up just hours after footballer Christian Eriksen’s life was saved by a similar device.

Surveillance footage captured the moment two people – apparently one male, one female – seized the machine, before hurling it repeatedly at the ground.

They then placed part of the instrument back in its casing, while appearing to smirk at their vicious deed.

Buxted FC said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was “heartbreaking”.

The East Sussex club posted the CCTV recording of the alleged theft later the same day. It has since racked up more than 1.3 million views.

Twitter users shared their horror at the pair’s callous act, branding it “disgusting” and “unbelievable”:

It came after Danish footballer Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

The player had to be resuscitated by “defib”, Denmark’s team doctor, Morten Boesen, said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said on Monday: “We are investigating a report of a defibrillator being damaged and stolen at Buxted FC on 13 June.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

“We’re aware of a video circulating online and would ask the public not to post speculative comments.”

Richard Turner, chairman of the Mid-Sussex League Division One club, said the incident was “absolutely disgusting”.

“Those things save people’s lives and someone has come and trashed it,” he said.