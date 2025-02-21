Trump drops major hint he'll run for third term - but there's one thing stopping him

Donald Trump may only be a month into his presidency – but he's recently dropped yet another a hint about running for a third term in 2028.

On February 20, Trump delivered a speech at a Black History Month event at the White House where he boasted about receiving "more votes from Black Americans than any Republican president ever."



"I won’t be happy the next time," he continued, adding: "Should I run again? You tell me."



"There's your controversy right there," Trump added as the MAGA crowd erupted into cheers and chanted: "Four more years!"

A snippet from the speech was soon shared on X/Twitter with one viewer responding: "The Trump Fossil will keep going until he is an inanimate carbon rod."

Another wrote: "I'm not surprised. He said he wanted to be a king. Everyone must condemn this rhetoric."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I'm sure it would be blocked by the supreme court and then Elon would throw a tantrum."

However, despite Trump's hints, the 22nd Amendment states that it isn't possible.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once," it reads according to the National Constitution Center.

A few days after winning the election, Trump told House Republicans: "I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say 'He’s so good, we got to figure something else out.'"

Meanwhile, on 6 February at prayer breakfast at the Washington Hilton, Trump joked about a third term "despite the fact that they say I can’t run again."

