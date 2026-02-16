Obama clarifies aliens stance after viral clip - but people aren’t convinced

Former US president Barack Obama caused quite a stir last week, when he appeared to confirm the existence of aliens – and his further statement seeking to clarify his position has only generated further excitement and speculation.

If you missed it, Obama gave an interview to political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, which saw him asked at the end of the conversation whether aliens are real.

The Democrat replied: “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in … Area 51, there’s no underground facility - unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

And this soon sparked quite the reaction online, with many expressing frustration at Cohen for not asking a follow-up question.

However, sharing the clip to his Instagram account on Sunday, Obama wrote: “I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify.

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Unfortunately for Obama, X/Twitter users weren’t convinced by his further remarks:

“They got to him,” wrote one:

Another commented: “Mr President, you cannot put the toothpaste back in the tube”:

And film and television producer Franklin Leonard said it was “profoundly disappointing” Obama was “backtracking on his casual confirmation that aliens exist”:

Meanwhile on Instagram, one commenter replied: “Blink twice if the aliens made you say this.”

Another asked a similar question: “Did the aliens make you post this?”

“Nice try Obama lol,” wrote a third.

Oops…

